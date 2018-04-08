Columbines for Texas

Sure, when we visit Colorado, we see those delicious looking columbines just hanging from rocks in the mountains. But if you have ever tried to grow most of those varieties here in Texas, you may have been met with failure. They just don’t like our heat. Period. An article published in Illinois Natural History Survey calls the columbine the “mountain goat of plants, seeking out cracks and crevices in rocks and often dangling precipitously from these high places like a tethered mountain climber.” The Colorado Blue Columbine is the state flower of Colorado. They go on to say that naturalists in the 1940s named the columbine the seventh most popular native wildflower of all wildflowers!

You can see this lovely plant in woodland habitats with poor soil conditions just growing wildly. Its kissin’ cousin is the buttercup. The word “columbine” comes from the Latin “columba,” which means “dove-like,” referring to the circle of dove-like flowers that some people see when they look at columbines. The genus name “Aquila” means “the eagle,” which refers to the columbine flower tips that sort of resemble eagle talons. Those views come more easily with strong reading glasses and a glass of wine.

The great news is...

