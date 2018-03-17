Dahlias grown in Aztec gardens in Mexico now flourish in temperate climates across the globe

Just the name “Dahlia” suggests a thing of beauty, distinction and great meaning. Their beauty makes them popular the world over at florists and in our landscapes.

Look for this charmer in colors of red, pink, purple, white, blue and the black dahlia, which is actually a burgundy color tied to a warning of betrayal. But be careful of the color that you choose, you may be sending an entirely different message than you intend.

I ran across an interesting article on the lovely Dahlia, “The History of Dahlia’ by Flower Press. I had no idea that they were the national flower of Mexico. This beautiful bloom also originates in Mexico, where the ancient Aztecs were familiar with cultivating it. An interesting and historic Dahlia discovery was a tree Dahlia. It had a stem that was hollow and was 20 feet tall. The article goes on to say that the Aztecs, a resourceful people, used these flowers as a source of water. “The cut stems could be refilled and used to carry water. The clever and ever resourceful Aztecs also used parts of the dahlia for food and medicines.”

In 1570 King Phillip II of Spain sent Francisco Hernandez to Mexico to study the natural resources of the country. He stayed for 7 years according to our friends at Wiki. Spanish botanists took various plants from the land back from Mexico to Spain with them. One of the plants that they chose to take was the tree dahlia. Interestingly, an artist traveling with Hernandez made the first drawings of the dahlias. Those drawings were published in 1651

The dahlia tree from Mexico was cultivated at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Madrid. They propagated the seeds and tubers of this flower and sold them all across Europe. Today there are more than 50,000 kinds of dahlia, which have been developed from just 20 different species! The dahlia is related to the sunflower, daisy, chrysanthemum and zinnia.

Dahlias have meaning in the flower world, as do most blooms. The dahlia has been used as a...

