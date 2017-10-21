Learn more about rose care at 2017 convention

I’ve put the dates of Nov. 3-5 on my calendar and maybe you should too. The Golden Triangle Rose Society (GTRS) of the American Rose Society is hosting the 2017 Convention and Rose Show right here in Beaumont. Rose loving folks from all over Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana will be at the welcome reception that kicks off the convention at Tyrrell Park Garden Center Building on Friday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.

The following morning, bright and early, the members of the Rose Society meet in the lobby of the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites at 6 a.m. This Saturday morning crowd will be beginning the process of entering their roses into competition against rose lovers from Texas and other states.

The good news is that on Saturday, Nov. 4, community members who are interested in competing can enter their roses too. That means you! Your prize roses need to be entered anytime between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The GTRS rosarians in attendance will help you set up your rose for competition.

At noon, the general public will be able to view all competition entrants, including the winners. Of course, all entrants are winners in my book. Rosarians will have the opportunity to attend informational meetings and a Saturday evening banquet.

Our local Golden Triangle Rose Society has a long history. The group was formed in 1963! GTRS has long been a way for rose growers to exchange information on success stories and growth of the best roses. The group has always been an educational organization “dedicated to the furthering of care and culture of the rose.”

Master rosarian Tommy Hebert says, “We grow ’em and share ’em. It is important that we confirm our willingness to assist those who want to learn more about roses. By sharing our knowledge and skills, we have the opportunity to help those in need of a lift in their lives. The look of surprise and appreciation on the faces of those receiving our roses more than repays our efforts.”

If you have ever succeeded with growing roses or ever had failures with roses, these experts are there to talk about it. The GTRS will be out in full force at this event. They want to provide advice whenever and wherever it is needed, at no charge.

For more information about The Golden Triangle Rose Society, or this fun event, contact Tommy Hebert at (409) 899-1149 or angtomheb [at] gmail [dot] com. More on roses next week. They can be so beautiful this time of year.