Pairing plants with Pinot — Wine & Weed 2019

No plants equals no life. Humans can­not breathe, eat, nor drink without culti­vating plants. The earliest gardens were grown in ancient Egypt for those needing rest in the shade under trees. Persians, Greeks, Romans – who many said they introduced cabbages – and even those in the Middle Ages grew gardens for medic­inal herbs, vegetables, orchards and vineyards. Fast forward to 2019.

Daily gardening chores like watering, weeding, trellising, mulching and har­vesting are fantastic ways to exercise.

The Mary Howell Garden Club, who is celebrating their 65th anniversary, invites the public to attend their second annual “Wine & Weed” event Thursday, March 28 and help maintain the Beaumont Botanical Gardens at Tyrrell Park.

“We want to bring awareness to the Beaumont Botanical Gardens and show the community what amazing things we have in Beaumont,” said Lynda Kay Makin, chairperson of this year’s Wine & Weed.

Volunteers will work to remove inva­sive weeds from the gardens while enjoy­ing an array of wine and good company from 5-7:30 p.m.

No experienced green thumb is neces­sary, but bring garden gloves, weeding spade, along with closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get dirty.

“Wine and Weed was a big hit last year with 75 people joining in,” said Makin. “With good weather, we could have a lot more.”

The event idea was brought forth by member Kimberly Goodson, who noticed the Atlanta Garden Club was doing something similar.

It was 1954 when the Mary Howell Garden Club was established. Organized by Thelma Cottle, who owned Cottle’s Florist, the club was named for the subdi­vision in which many of the founding members lived in the 77706 area code. Now at 60 members, new members must be invited to join.

The organization hosts a calendar of events from September-May. Monthly meetings are also held that consists of teaching gardening related subjects, tips and presentations. They have also raised sponsorships to advertise this year's Wine & Weed event.

The efforts of the members of the Mary Howell Garden Club have been lauded for more than six decades. The club planted crepe myrtles in memory of each Chal­lenger Space Shuttle crew members at Beaumont’s Riverfront Park. Other projects include landscaping at Tyrell Library, Girl’s Haven, Sabine Oaks Home and Sally Curtis Elementary.

The club will be honored by City Council Tuesday, March 26, with a special proclamation for 65 years of service to the community, and a ribbon-cutting ceremo­ny hosted by the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce before Wine & Weed at 4 p.m.

The Mary Howell Garden Club will also sell “Wine & Weed” T-shirts for $20 and koozies for $1.

Located at 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive, the Beaumont Botanical Gardens dates back to 1951. The city of Beaumont set aside 10 acres of land in Tyrrell Park in 1968 for the Beaumont Council of Gar­den Clubs to develop. The original build­ing was constructed using bricks from the Southern Pacific Railroad Passenger Station and was dedicated on August 20, 1971.

In 1996, the name “Beaumont Botani­cal Gardens” was adopted as a title for the gardens and the 10,000-square-foot Conservatory was dedicated to Warren Loose a year later. It is one of the largest conservatories in a public garden in Texas. Loose contributed many hours of volunteer assistance in developing the Beaumont Botanical Gardens. He coined the phrase “Little Ole Ladies in tennis shoes” to kick start members to do big­ger and better things. His specialty was bromeliads and cryptanthus.

“Walking through the sections of the garden is amazing,” said Makin. “It’s absolutely gorgeous with amazing plants from everywhere. It’s like you are step­ping into another world – so soothing and calming.

“We encourage everyone to join us at Tyrrell Park, dig in the dirt, meet new friends, enjoy hors-devours, a beverage and enjoy the beautiful gardens,” added Makin.