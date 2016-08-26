Pet of the Week: Molly

Say hi to Molly! Molly is ready to find her forever home. Her previous owner says that her mother was a beautiful German Shepard and the father was a Leopard Catahoula. Molly was born May 17, 2015, and is current on all of her vaccinations. She knows basic commands. She does very well with children and other dogs and is extremely nurturing to small dogs and puppies. She has not had puppies of her own and needs to be fixed. Molly is very protective and alert but not at all aggressive. The previous owners don't recommend her going to a home that has chickens or neighbors that have chickens because ... well, let's just say she has a chicken nugget addiction.

Molly No. 26511

All animals are held at Beaumont Animal Services a minimum of 24 business hours before becoming available for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting an animal should fill out an adoption application at www.beaumonttexas.gov or pick up one at 1884 Pine St. Any rescues that would like to pull an animal, contact BAS at (409) 838-3304.