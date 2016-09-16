Plant sales. Plural.

“Just for you, we are having two.” That’s the slogan for the 2016 Master Gardener’s Fall Plant Sales. Last spring, this energetic group tried two separate sales events and based on the success of that project, they have decided to do the same this fall.

Ann Abshier, publicist for the Master Gardener group, says the first plant sale is this weekend, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. – noon at the Jefferson County Master Garden Test Garden, 4995 Jerry Ware Drive, at Jack Brooks Regional Airport. The second sale is the popular and very much anticipated Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22. at the same location. Opening hours will be the same for both sales.

“A wide array of plants and trees will be offered,” she said. “What fabulous plant options! Some of the plant varieties are hard to find so its best to come early.”

Joyce Logan, chair of the first event, says, fall bedding plants, which will be available for the sale this weekend, Sept. 17, will include arugula, red and green leaf lettuce, broccoli, cabbage, Swiss chard, cauliflower, kale, mustard and collard greens and squash.

“There will also be a few varieties of tomato and sweet pepper plants,” she added. “Herbs that you can bring home include basil, rosemary, oregano, sage, catnip, geranium, dill and lemon grass. All varieties are limited, so come early.”

The event Saturday, Oct. 22, will offer you choices from Texas Superstars, including Laura Bush petunias and marimums, zinnias, variegated tapioca, Basham’s Party crepe myrtle, two olive tree options (one newly recommended for our area), shrubs, trees and a super group of fruits with citrus, figs, pears, peaches, mayhaws and berries. The master gardeners will also have some perennials.

As usual, parking and admission are free. You are encouraged to bring you own wagon or cart for use in picking up plants. No pets are allowed. Need to ask a plant question or get gardening advice? With all of these Master Gardeners around, this is the place to get some answers. Get a head start for your fall garden. See you there.

For you calendar

One more fabulous Texas A&M Extension Service project is the Rainwater Barrel Making Class on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8:30 a.m. – noon at the Test Garden at the Jack Brooks Regional Airport. The cost to attend is $30 and includes a constructed rain barrel. Space is limited, so call to make your reservation today at (409) 835-8461.

Joette Reger is an avid gardener and prides herself on staying up-to-date on the latest gardening activities and tips. She can be reached by e-mail at joreger [at] msn [dot] com and on Facebook at “Gardengate with Joette Reger.”