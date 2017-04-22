If you love roses, you have a chance to see the best of the best very soon. And if you have never attended, you must make this your first of many Spring Rose Show events. Just to see and smell the roses is enough to make you swoon.

The Spring Rose Show will be held Saturday, April 29, at the Beaumont Botanical Garden, 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive, Tyrrell Park, Beaumont. Viewing is free and open to the public from noon until 3 p.m.

One perfect rose will be chosen as well as Best Rose Winners in each of 50 categories. Fully accredited judges from the American Rose Society decide the winners. This year’s judges are Clyde and Marie Bartlett of Alexandria, Louisiana, Diane Roundtree of Lafayette and Dale Dardeau of the Golden Triangle.

Dardeau usually is an entrant but he decided to serve as a judge rather than entering roses into the competition this time. He said, “The No. 1 purpose of the community rose show is for the public to see the beauty of the roses of our area.”

Dardeau will be joined by active members Johnny Premieux, Syble Jeffcoat, Tommy Hebert, Mike Jones, Sherry Broussard and Golden Triangle Rose Society president Clyde Davis.

Dardeau said, “Roses are entered alphabetically. A rose such as ‘Artic Ice’ will be placed behind the ‘A’ section while ‘Mr. Lincoln’ will be entered in the ‘M’ section. You can join the Golden Triangle Rose Society folks by signing up at the spring show or by attending a meeting of the GTRS the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Tyrrell Park center.

Typically, several hundred roses are entered and their “owners” begin setting up the beauties from 6-9:30 a.m. Judging takes place from 10 a.m. – noon. The most exciting thing is that you are invited to enter roses. Experienced rosarians will be there to help you set up for competition and will provide the vase and nametag for your entry.

Call Dardeau at (409) 886-4616 for more information.

For your calendar

The first week in November, the South Central District Rose Convention will take place at the Holiday Inn in Beaumont. If you’ve never been, you are in for a wonderful experience. The entire atrium space will be full of fragrant roses. How romantic!