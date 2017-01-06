2017 calendar is festooned with concerts, performances

The calendar now reads “2017,” and while many having already given up on resolutions while dreading the post holiday blues, we are here to tell you to cheer up. Put a little live music on your agenda.

Lenny Caballero, the director of event facilities for the City of Beaumont, has a plethora of concerts on the schedule beginning with the 11th annual Jazz+Blues Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Jefferson Theatre. Tickets are just $10 for this all ages event that features Muddy Magnolias, the soulful duo of Kallie North (originally from Beaumont) and Jessy Wilson, along with Barbara Lynn, Paul Childers, Lisa Marshall, Flava Band, Silas Feemster, Barelands, and the Lamar Jazz Band featuring Jimmy Simmons.

The Liverpool Legends Beatle’s Experience is back in Beaumont on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Jefferson Theatre. For those who haven’t heard, The Experience is four talented musicians and actors who were hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles. Tickets are $25.

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will perform at the Jefferson Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. The rare and intimate concert features Lovett and Hiatt in an acoustic setting. Tickets are $45-$65.

Eight-time Grammy winner and urban contemporary gospel icon Kirk Franklin is scheduled for the Beaumont Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $30.

The Symphony of Southeast Texas will take over the Julie Rogers Theatre on March 11 for its traditional choral concert featuring Johann Strauss’s classic waltz On the Beautiful Blue Danube with special guest conductor Dr. James Han.

Ford Arena will get into the act with Hot Hearts 2017 — a two-day event Jan. 27-28 — with a musical lineup of Ed Newton, Kacy Benson, Lauren Daigle, Zane Black, Switchfoot, Rend Collective and Needtobreathe.

Christian singer TobyMac will headline the “Hits Deep Tour” at Ford Areana on Feb. 11. Joining him are Matt Maher, Mandisa, Mac Powell, Capital Kings, Ryan Stevenson, and Hollyn. Tickets start at $15.

For those 21 and older, the casinos in Louisiana always make for good shows, even if some of the acts are nostalgic.

Thursday, Jan. 12, Delta Downs will host a free concert with ’80s hair band Winger. The band had the metal-glam hits “Headed for a Heartbreak” and “Seventeen.”

The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles has a busy lineup with that includes Cheap Trick (Jan. 13), Martin McBridge (Jan. 14), KC & The Sunshine Band (Jan. 21), Kenny Rogers (Feb. 11), Joan Jett (Feb. 18), ZZ Top (March 11) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (April 8).

Country Hall of Fame group Alabama heads to the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder on Friday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at $122.50.

If that doesn’t satisfy you, then you can always head 88 miles west to Houston to see shows like Sting, Green Day and Ariana Grande, and don’t forget that the Super Bowl will be in Houston this year.

The big game is set for Sunday, Feb. 5 and there will be plenty of shows during that week including Bruno Mars on Feb. 3 at Club Nomadic and Taylor Swift on Feb. 4. Tickets start at $200.

Toyota Center is excited to welcome back Roger Waters on Thursday, July 6. The creative genius of Pink Floyd returns in 2017 with a pioneering new tour, “Us + Them”, featuring classic Pink Floyd, some new songs, and solo work.