Adam Hood Courville’s, Beaumont • Thursday, Oct. 26

Adam Hood will perform a special show at Courville’s on Thursday, Oct. 26 with special guests Jason Eady and Courtney Patton as the three sit on stage for an epic song swap. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at courvillescatering.com. Hood, from Alabama, is a successful songwriter with a devout Texas following and has released six records. Eady, of Mississippi, has also developed a big fan base, and his last three albums have charted. He is married to singer/songwriter Patton. Courville’s is at 1744 Rose Lane in Beaumont. For more information, call (409) 860-9811.