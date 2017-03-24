It’s two classic rock bands for the price of one as Golden Nugget in Lake Charles hosts Average White Band with special guest Tower of Power on Friday, March 24, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for this 21-and-older show are available online at ticketmaster.com or at the venue for $40-$50. Featuring original members Alan Gorie and Onnie McIntyre, Scotland band Average White Band formed in 1972 and had several hits, but none bigger than the 1974 instrumental “Pick Up the Pieces.” Tower of Power out of California had mainstream success during three decades with popular hits including “So Very Hard to Go,” “Soul With a Capital S,” “What is Hip,” “You’re Still a Young Man” and “Don’t Change Horses (in the Middle of a Stream).” For more information, view goldennugget.com.