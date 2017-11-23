Big voice backed by big band to make a big noise at Ford Arena

Wynonna Judd will make her first ever stop in Beaumont on Friday, Dec 8 at Ford Arena with her band The Big Noise. The concert will feature a mix of holiday favorites and Wynonna’s biggest hits.

Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and her undeniable talent, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning a remarkable 33-year career.

In 1984, Wynonna teamed with her mother Naomi, and the duo debuted as The Judds and released the album Why Not Me that went on to sell more than 2 million copies.

The two went on to record dozens of No. 1 country records including “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Girls’ Night Out,” “Love Is Alive,” “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ol’ Days),” “Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain” and “Give a Little Love.”

The Judds went on to win six Grammy Awards, and 16 awards from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music including the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award in 2013.

Dubbed as the “greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline,” Wynonna then began an illustrious solo career in 1991 and continued her success with chart-toppers like “No One Else on Earth,” “I Saw the Light,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Only Love” and “To Be Loved By You.”

In 2011, Wynonna, now 53, debuted with her new band Wynonna and the Big Noise. Her first new material in more than four years came in 2016 with the title Wynonna & The Big Noise.

Christmas music has always been apart of Wynonna’s repertoire. It was 2006 when she released A Classic Christmas that featured songs such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Santa Clause Is Coming to Town.”

The show will feature incomparable musical arrangements from The Big Noise, putting Wynonna’s voice front and center for what promises to be a truly memorable evening of music and holiday magic.

“Every year I look forward to our Christmas tour,” said Wynonna, “It’s so easy to get caught up in the perfectionism that this time of the year often brings. I love singing the music that inspires me to remember the real reason for the season. My hope is that people can come to the show, forget about their ‘to do’ list and, for the time we are together, simply enjoy themselves.”

Also performing on this show is New Mexico country artist Frank Ray. Ray was a 10-year veteran of the Las Cruces, New Mexico, police force but put down his badge to play music. He recently released an EP that contained the single “Every Time You Run,” which debuted on the Texas Country charts.

Tickets are $35, $45 or $75 and can be purchased at the Ford Park box office, ticketmaster.com and charge by phone (800) 745-3000. Doors open at 7 p.m.