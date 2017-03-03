The Black Lillies
Courville’s Concert Series continues Thursday, March 9, with the Black Lillies. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at courvillescatering.com or by calling (409) 860-9811. That price includes a buffet dinner. From Knoxville, Tennessee, the band formed in 2009, and the current lineup consists of vocalists Cruz Contreras and Hayle Cole, Sam Quinn (bass), Bowman Townsend (percussion), Jonathan Keeney (pedal steel guitar) and Dustin Schaefer (electric guitar). If you’ve never heard them before, the Black Lillies can be described as roots-rockers, armed with songs that blur the boundaries between folk, soul, red dirt country, blues and jazz. Courville’s is at 1744 Rose Lane in Beaumont.