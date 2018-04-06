Known as the “Queen of Funk,” 65-year-old Chaka Khan has been listed as the 100 Greatest Women of Rock & Roll sold more than 70 million records and won 10 Grammy Awards. The Grand Events Center inside the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana, will host Chaka on Saturday, April 7, at 8 p.m. For the most part, Khan began her career with Rufus from 1974 then went solo in ’78. Her solo debut, “I’m Every Woman,” became a crossover disco hit the followed that up with another No. 1 hit — “What Cha’ Gonna Do for Me.” Then came even bigger hits like “Ain’t Nobody” and her signature song, “I Feel for You.” Tickets for this 21-and-older show are $40-$85 and can be purchased online at goldennuget.com. Call (337) 508-7777.