Chris Isaak Golden Nugget, Lake Charles • Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

Enjoy Chris Isaak’s soaring falsetto voice on Saturday, Sept. 23, when the 61-year-old musician performs at the Grand Event Center inside the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La., at 8 p.m. From Stockton, Calif., Isaak’s career spans four decades, and he struck platinum in 1989 with his first big hit, “Wicked Game.” He followed that with hits like “Somebody’s Crying,” which earned him a Grammy nomination, “Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing” and “Can’t Do a Thing (to Stop Me).” Isaak also appeared in a plethora of television shows. Tickets are $35-$45 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Restricted to ages 21 and up.