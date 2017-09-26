Concert for the Coast Ford Arena, Beaumont • Friday, Nov. 17, 2017

Texas native and musician Cody Johnson will perform at Ford Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, as a part of the Concerts For The Coast series, with 100 percent of the net proceeds benefiting Johnson’s own Cojo Foundation, which will then donate the money directly back into the market that raised the money.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and the Ford Park box office, with prices starting at $20.

“Following the devastation brought on the Golden Triangle by Hurricane Harvey, we are very pleased to work with Cody Johnson and B-Weiss Entertainment Group to donate 100 percent of the net proceeds for the Nov. 17 event to relief efforts in our area,” said Ford Park General Manager Claudio Oliveira. “It will take time to rebuild, but I know we will come back and be stronger than ever.”

Johnson, from Huntsville, has recorded six albums, with his latest Gotta Be Me debuting at No. 11 on the Billboard Top 200.

Sharing the stage with Johnson will be local country music favorite Mark Chesnutt.

For more information, view fordpark.com.