Country music’s Cody Johnson teams up with Mark Chesnutt to benefit Cojo Foundation

Many will never forget what devastation Hurricane Harvey brought to Southeast Texas. The scars will forever show, but compassion has definitely softened the blow. Musician and Texas native Cody Johnson want to continue to help the rebuilding efforts by performing at Ford Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, as a part of his Concerts For the Coast series.

Tickets are $20-$41, $65 for VIP seats, and can be purchased online via ticketmaster.com, by phone (800) 745-3000 or the Ford Park box office.

Each of Johnson’s Concert for the Coast event will donate 100 percent of the net proceeds to his Cojo Foundation, which will in turn donate the money directly back to Beaumont.

“Following the devastation brought on the Golden Triangle by Hurricane Harvey, we are very pleased to work with Cody Johnson and B-Weiss Entertainment Group to donate 100 percent of the net proceeds for the November 17 event to relief efforts in our area,” said Ford Park General Manager Claudio Oliveira. “It will take time to rebuild, but I know we will come back and be stronger than ever.”

Johnson was born in small Texas Pineywoods town of Sebastopol, which is near Groveton. He began performing at an early age and formed the Cody Johnson Band in 2006 and released six albums with his latest — Gotta Be Me — topping out at No. 2 on the Billboard Country chart.

Johnson was cruising right along, opening for the likes of Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager and Aaron Watson, then his record Cowboy Like Me landed on the Billboard Top 10 in 2014, and the rest is history.

Popular songs include “Another Try,” “With You I Am,” “Dance Her Home,” “Me and My Kind” and “Texas Kind of Way.”

If Johnson isn’t enough, he has invited Beaumont Boy Mark Chesnutt to perform, as well as Parker McCollum.

Chesnutt, now 54, still lives in the Beaumont area and has been singing since 1990. A real Honky Tonk style country music artist, Chesnutt recorded sold millions of records releasing eight albums with 20 Top 10 hits including eight No. 1 singles.

Some of Chesnutt’s biggest tracks are “Too Cold at Home,” “Brother Jukebox,” “Blame It on Texas,” “Your Love Is a Miracle,” “Old Flames Have New Names,” “Bubba Shot the Jukebox” and “I’ll Think of Something.”

Chesnutt also hit No. 1 in 1998 with Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

Doors to the concert will open at 6:45 p.m. For more information, view fordpark.com.