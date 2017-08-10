Drugstore Gypsies @ The Gig Friday, Aug. 11, 2017

Rolling Stone magazine called Texas act the Drugstore Gypsies one of “10 New Country Acts You Need to Know.” Duke Ryan, Dillan Dostal, Korey Davis and Reynaldo Chapa bring their Southern honkytonk drawl to The Gig on Crockett Street in downtown Beaumont on Friday, Aug. 11. Think Led Zeppelin meets Conway Twitty as a way to describe their sound. From the southwest side of Houston in the Fort Bend County region, they want you to experience their live show where “you’ll be consumed by their irrepressible enthusiasm and innate humor.” Tickets to the 18-and-older show are $10 and can be purchased online at outhousetickets.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.