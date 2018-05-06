With more than 20 million albums sold, R&B group En Vogue comes to the Golden Nugget to perform inside the Grand Event Center on Saturday, May 5, at 8 p.m. The trio features original members Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron along with Rhona Bennett, who has been with the group since 2003. Five of En Vogue’s first six releases went No. 1 including “Hold On,” “Lies,” “You Don’t Have to Worry,” “Don’t Go,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) and “Giving Him Something He Can Feel.” Other popular songs are “Free Your Mind,” “Don’t Let Go,” “Whatever” and “Riddle.” They have recently released their seventh studio album, Electric Café. Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $15-$45 and can be purchased online at goldennugget.com. For more information, view the website or call (337) 508-7777.