Flo Rida @ Golden Nugget Friday, Aug. 11, 2017

Record-setting rapper Flo Rida will hip hop his way to the H20 Pool Concert Series at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles on Friday, Aug. 11, with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. Born Tramar Dillard, the 37-year-old Flo Rida debut song “Low” spent No. 1 on the Billboard chart for 10 consecutive weeks and set a record for most downloads at 6 million. His download sales have now reached 80 million thanks to hits like “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “My House,” “In the Ayer,” “Sugar” and “I Cry.” Tickets for this 21 and older show are $45-$75 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. For more information, view goldennugget.com.