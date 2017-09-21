Gal Holiday & The Hony Tonk Revue Logon Café, Beaumont • Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

Gal Holiday & The Honky Tonk Revue returns to the Logon Café on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. The group was at the vanguard of New Orleans’ now-thriving country scene when forming over a decade ago, combining evocative songwriting, impeccable musicianship, and a twinge of punk sensibility with infectious Western swing energy. “The Gal” is Vanessa Niemann, an Appalachian-born songstress who has lent her powerful voice and magnetic stage presence to various musical projects in New Orleans and around the country. In 2017, she was nominated for an Ameripolitan Award in the category of Honky Tonk Female. Admission is $5 for ages 21 and older. The Logon Café is at 3805 Calder Ave. in Beaumont. For more information, call (409) 833-6950.