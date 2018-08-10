Gen-X Summer Tour hits Golden Nugget on Friday

Generation X is known as being the generation of slackers, the cynical and the disaffected, but they’re also the MTV Generation, and they demand excellence in their music. As a new rock music culture emerges, one defined by fans and artists rather than labels and MTV, Loudwire presents the Gen-X Summer concert tour featuring performances from Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm inside the Golden Nugget’s on Friday, Aug. 10, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“You’re gonna get your money’s worth on this one; the Gen X Summer tour is gonna be one to remember for sure,” said Buckcherry lead singer Josh Todd. “I love these bands. We all came out around the same time exploding onto the scene with great summertime hits and an awesome live show.”

From Anaheim, California, Grammy-nominated Buckcherry released a self-titled debut album in 1999 and have recorded numerous Top 10 hits including “Sorry,” “Lit Up,” “For the Movies,” “Crazy Bit*h,” “Everything,” “Too Drunk” and “Rescue Me.”

P.O.D. emerged from the San Diego metal scene in 1992 and have amassed a huge fan base. Singles like “Southtown,” “Rock the Party (Off the Hook),” and “School of Hard Knocks” became instant radio and MTV hits, and were followed by the album Satellite in 2001 that went on to sell more than 3 million copies. The lead single “Alive” received a Grammy nomination.

Other big P.O.D. tracks are “Youth of a Nation,” “Boom,” “Lost in Forever,” “Will You” and “Goodbye For Now,” which featured a young Katy Perry in 2005. They have recently signed a new recording contract with Mascot Records and will release a new album soon.

Fullerton, California, act Lit saw their second album A Place in the Sun hit No. 1 in 1998 on the Billboard chart and win several awards for the song “My Own Worst Enemy,” which became one of the biggest songs of the decade. The following singles “Zip-Lock” (featuring Blink-182 in the video) and “Miserable” (featuring Pamela Anderson in the video) gave them even more mainstream success.

Another California band, Alien Ant Farm, is best known for its Michael Jackson cover “Smooth Criminal,” which hit No. 1 in 2001. “Movies,” “Attitude,” and “These Days” also reached Top 10 status.

Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $15-$50 and can be purchased online at goldennugget.com or genxsummer.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 8:30 p.m.

The Examiner spoke with P.O.D. singer Sonny Sandoval about the band’s longstanding career, faith, fans and the direction of the music industry.

The band’s first three national album releases from 1999-2003 were very successful. Did you know you had something special while working on those songs?

I thought we had something special, but had no idea to what it became. We were just an underground band that had been playing. When we signed with Atlantic Records and released that first record, we thought it was the big time. That first album, The Fundamentals of Southtown, went huge, and we just continue to write from our heart. It happened to be in a time when music meant something. The second album,

Satellite, came out around 9/11 and people were looking for answers. It was the right place at the right time.

P.O.D. has a very loyal fan base that has been vocal about turning to your music for inspiration and positivity. How does that make you and the band feel?

That means everything. I would have never been in band if that wasn’t the reason. I never grew up saying I would be in a band. I had no skills. All I had, well at least I feel, was the right heart and attitude. I call it a calling in my life to try to be a light in this world. When we were young, the guys ask me to play in the band; that was the only reason. I didn’t know what I was doing, but if I could just scream my convictions and the things I’m going through, then why not? We never thought we would leave San Diego. Some 26 years later, we are working harder than ever. Not one show goes by where we don’t talk to someone that says ‘your music changed our life’ or ‘these lyrics stopped me from killing myself.’ It cuts you right to the heart. I’m doing what I am supposed to be doing.

Twenty-six years is a long time for a band. How do you manage to keep from burning out?

We all started as kids with the same type of attitude. We’ve had our experience of rock ‘n’ roll, egos and rockstar moments. It comes along with the journey, but here we are 26 years later and our music still means something to people. That’s what separates us from the rock stars out here. We aren’t just putting on a show. We are as normal as it gets. We plug in and play. We aren’t a Hollywood show. We are four guys who like to play loud music and get a reaction out of people. Fan loyalty keeps us around a little longer.

Why was it important to sign with a new record label?

Our last two albums, our label did us dirty. It put us in a funk, but we just kept touring. Mascot seemed to have the right fit and they do really well overseas, as does the band. That was one of the directions we were aiming for internationally. Mascot is an eclectic label and seems hungry. It’s good for us. We are blue-collar musicians. We make records and tour. People don’t buy records these days, so we have to tour more. You have to stay visible. We are an old school band. We play together and record together. A lot of bands record different parts of the song in different states and countries, sending over tracks. That’s something we definitely don’t do. Working with Heavy on this record was the first time we have actually co-written with somebody. It forced us to be opened minded to vocal or guitar changes. The stuff is really catchy, and it’s still all the elements of P.O.D. of the past 26 years. We think it’s even appealing to the younger crowd.

What are your thoughts about radio stations being replaced with streaming services like Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music?

It’s tough, but at the end of the day, I want what is fair. I am cool with all the technology and moving forward, but it’s not cool if they aren’t paying the artist. People aren’t buying records because they are getting it for free somewhere else. That’s makes no sense. It will kill off the music industry. Look at Hollywood — people are streaming movies and they are trying to get people to go to the movie theater. The music should be enough, period, but now you have to do everything else to convince someone to buy your actual record, or pay to download your music because CDs are obsolete now. After a 26-year grind, we are definitely working harder now. We worked hard back then so when we got a little bit older and had kids, we could be a little be more selective and not have to be on the road all year. Now, it’s the exact opposite.

Chad Cooper is the Entertainment Editor. Email cooper [at] theexaminer [dot] com