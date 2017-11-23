Jake Worthington Dixie Dance Hall, Beaumont Friday, Nov. 25
Jake Worthington will perform at the Dixie Dance Hall on Crockett Street in downtown Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. Worthington, from La Porte, was the runner-up of Season 6 of NBC’s hit reality show The Voice in 2014. He’s covered songs “Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx and “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by the late Keith Whitley; both reached the Billboard Heatseekers Top 20. His version of “Heaven,” originally performed by Bryan Adams, went to No. 3 on Billboard Country Top Digital songs. Tickets are $5 in advance, and $7 at the door. For more information, call (409) 833-1700.