Grammy winner Jason Crabb comes to Southeast Texas to perform at Parkway Life Church (1865 FM 3513 Rd) in Lumberton on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. Kentucky-born Crabb is touring in support of the new album Unexpected, which was produced by Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts. The record includes the song “Day One” that was written by Crabb and Gloria Gaynor, who is known for her smash-hit “I Will Survive.” Crabb released his debut in 2009 and has performance at many of the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, Grand Ole Opry, Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in New York City. Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube. He has also won 21 Dove Awards including Gospel Music Association Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased online at www.itickets.com. For more information, call (409) 755-1358.