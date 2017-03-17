Jazz at the Lake - Flava Band

The City of Beaumont presents another edition Jazz at the Lake concert on Thursday, March 23 with performances by the Flava Band along with Kay Miller and her band. The concert, which is free and open to the public, will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Event Centre (700 Crockett St). The Flava Band consists of Ron Rocio, Jarvis Bennet, Zach Gonzales and vocalist Nandria Shaw. The band plays everything from jazz, soft pop, R&B, dance, oldies and more. From Southeast Texas, Kay Miller has been playing music since the age of 4. Miller plays keyboards, and adds her sultry voice to everything from jazz standards to Top 40. For more information, view discoverbeaumont.com or call (409) 838-3435.