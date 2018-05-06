Country music singer-songwriter Jon Wolfe will play the Dixie Dance Hall on Crockett Street in downtown Beaumont on Saturday, May 5, with doors opening for the 18-and-older show at 7 p.m. It’s world class country music from the American heartland, informed by the great singers that inspired Wolfe — like George Strait, Garth Brooks, Clint Black, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson and Dwight Yoakam, to name a few — yet fired by his own contemporary energy and vision. Wolfe’s music has been burning up the Texas Charts where he garnered six consecutive Top 10 singles including “Let A Country Boy Love You,” “That Girl In Texas,” “I Don’t Dance,” “It All Happened In A Honky Tonk,” and “What Are You Doin’ Right Now,” which makes Wolfe a “must see” act in the Texas touring scene. Advance tickets are $12 online at outhousetickets.com or area Florida Tans, or $15 at the door.