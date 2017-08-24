Keith Sweat @ Grant Event Center, Golden Nugget, Lake Charles Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017

Enjoy an evening of one of the best voices of R&B as Keith Sweat performs in the Grand Event Center inside the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. Sweat, 56, has recorded more than two dozen albums, and his first six records sold more than 1 million copies. Popular songs by Sweat include “I Want Her,” “Make It Last Forever,” “Merry Go Round,” “Make You Sweat,” “Keep It Comin,” “Twisted,” “Nobody” and “Don’t Stop Your Love.” Six of his singles went No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart. Sweat was also a part of the super group LSG with Gerald Levert and Johnny Gill. For more information, view goldennugget.com.