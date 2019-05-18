LeAnn Rimes talks storied career, advice in new interview

LeAnn Rimes has sold more than 44 million albums, won two Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards. And she’s only 36.

Rimes will perform in the Grand Event Center inside the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles on Saturday, May 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21 and older show are $30-$50 and can be purchased online at goldennuget.com.

LeAnn had her first national hit at age 13 with the 1996 release of “Blue,” which remained at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s country albums chart for more than three months. She is also the youngest recipient of a Grammy, and was also the first country recording artist to win in the “Best New Artist” category.

Rimes has placed 42 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart like “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” “How Do I Live,” “One Way Ticket,” “Looking Through Your Eyes,” “Life Goes On,” “We Can” and “Long Live Love.”

The Examiner was granted an exclusive interview with Rimes.

After a storied career, what inspires you today?

People inspire me. People loving others inspires me too

I am a huge fan of vinyl...How did “Live at Gruene Hall” come about & process of selecting songs to cover?

I have always wanted to make a live record, and have always been such a fan on vinyls. I have my own collection that I cherish and I wanted to help celebrate record stores and remind people of the magic that takes place when you walk in, and sift through the records. The whole experience is something so special, so I wanted to make this album in honor of Record Store Day.

The audiences at Gruene Hall are amazing. The energy was incredible, it’s such a historic intimate venue and I wanted us to capture and celebrate it all. Putting it on vinyl seemed like the perfect thing to do.

When recording “How Do I Live,” at any time did you know you had a monster hit on your hands?

I always have recorded songs that impacted me emotionally, never thinking of whether it’s a country song or a pop song. I feel if I’m moved singing the song hopefully then you will be as well. Seeing the immediate response to it all was overwhelming and exciting. It sort of took a life of it’s own at that point and I am so proud to have it in my life.

I loved the Spitfire record and “Borrowed” is such an emotionally strong song.The rendition with Stevie Nicks was a blessing to real music fans’ ears. How charging was it to be with Stevie on that song?

It was a dream come true. I have looked up to her and her music since I can remember, and I had heard she really resonated with that album. So when Stevie told me she had always wanted to sing “Borrowed” with me, I was so humbled and honored to even hear her say that. It blew me away. it’s one of my most memorable recording sessions I ever had to have Stevie join me in re-recording it. I loved working with her, she is such an incredible human and I hope we can do more together in the future!

If you could go back and give 13-year-old LeAnn one piece of advice, it would be...?

Take a deep breath and take in each and appreciate every moment life gifts you.

How important is new music?

It’s incredibly important. Music has a way of communicating things that words cannot. It’s great that people have the freedom to create whatever they choose to express and it can touch people. As an artist, it’s important to keep creating, to keep pushing yourself artistically and make music that inspires you and in turn inspires others.

