Mark Chesnutt Plaza Event Center, Vidor • Friday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.

It’s a night of Music by the Stars in Vidor and local country music sensation Mark Chesnutt performs Friday, Feb. 16, at the Plaza Event Center in Vidor with doors opening at 6 p.m. Chesnutt, who was born in Beaumont and still makes his home in Southeast Texas, has charted 20 Top 10 hits dating back to 1988 including “Too Cold at Home,” “Brother Jukebox,” “Blame It on Texas,” “Your Love is a Miracle,” “Bubba Shot the Jukebox” and “I’ll Think of Something.” Also performing are the East Texas Ramblers, Frank Ray and local musicians John Cessac, Paige Batchelor, Ryan Carroll and Reagan Woodside. Dinner will also be served by Moncla’s with a menu of beef tips, chicken supreme, rice, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad and bread pudding. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the event or by calling (409) 782-4316 or (409) 769-5330. The Plaza Event Center is located at 185 N. Main in Vidor.