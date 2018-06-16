Local favorite guitar guru Mike Zito and band are set to perform at Dylan’s in Port Arthur on Friday, June 15, at 8 p.m. For reservations, call (409) 722-1600. Zito began performing at the age of 5 and has played all over the world and earned numerous awards including Song of the Year for “Pearl River” at the 2010 Blues Music Awards. His song “Roll On” was also used on an episode of the FX television hit series Sons of Anarchy. Zito debuted his new band, The Wheel, in 2012, and their latest record is Gone To Texas, which was nominated for the Rock/Blues Album of the Year at the Blues Music Awards. Dylan’s is located at 8601 Ninth Ave. in Port Arthur.