The Molly Ringwalds
The Molly Ringwalds are the “World’s Greatest ’80s Experience,” and Southeast Texas can relive the great decade on April 7 at the Backyard Dance Hall at 8 p.m. Band members include Lord Phillip Wang, who portrays Dee Snider of Twisted Sister; Platinum Randi Wilde (Devo); Sir Devon Nooner (Adam Ant); Sir Liam Thunders (Karate Kid); and Dickie English (Pee Wee Herman). If you love the sounds of Depeche Mode, Journey, Def Leppard, Blondie, Dexy’s Midnight Runners and all things ’80s, this concert is a must. Tickets for the 18-and-older show are $20 and can be purchased at the venue. Backyard Dance Hall is at 3871 Stagg Drive in the Gateway Shopping Center in Beaumont. For more information, call (409) 838-9966.