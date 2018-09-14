No longer freshmen: The Verve Pipe returns to Houston on Sept. 13

The Verve Pipe needs no introduction. Led by singer/songwriter Brian Vander Ark, the Michigan band took the music world by storm in 1996 with their first major release Villains on RCA Records, which contained monster singles “Photograph,” “Hero,” “Never Let You Down,” “Cup of Tea” (one of our personal favorites) and the No. 1 single — “The Freshman.”

Music fans are in for a treat as The Verve Pipe comes to Houston to perform at The Heights Theater (339 W 19th Street) on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.theheightstheater.com.

Another personal favorite tune, “Colorful,” which was found on the 2001 record Underneath, was used by the WWE as a tribute to Hall of Fame wrestler Shawn Michaels as well as featured in the movie Rock Star starring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston.

Last year, The Verve Pipe, released Parachute along with their first-ever live album, Villains – Live & Acoustic.

If their resume isn’t impressive enough, Vander Ark and the band expanded their repertoire in 2009 to include writing and recording A Family Album, their critically acclaimed introduction to the world of children’s music, as well as their 2013 follow-up family oriented release, Are We There Yet?

The Examiner spoke with Vander Ark inquiring about the writing of the multi-platinum selling Villains, children’s music and more. Listen to the audio interview below!

Chad Cooper is the Entertainment Editor. Email cooper [at] theexaminer [dot] com