Oktoberfest at Rogers Park, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

The City of Beaumont will host Oktoberfest at Rogers Park on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 3-8 p.m., a free event for all agents. There will be a beer garden, food and plenty of entertainment from performances by Paul Childers, Mayeaux & Broussard and a polka performance from the Royal Klobasneks. From Nashville, Childers is a new breed of singer/songwriters and guitarists. He is trying to challenge everything you thought you knew about the future of music. Refusing to be ghettoized, Paul finds a way to blur the lines cast between Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix styles of guitar playing, a Motown rhythm section, and pop vocal melodies. The Royal Klobasneks is a seven-piece polka band from Dallas that performs old-time polkas, waltzes, pop tunes, country, fox trots, swing and more. Rogers Park is at 6540 Gladys in Beaumont.