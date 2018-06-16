Madison’s on Dowlen in Beaumont will host the return of Podunk along with special guests Six String Mafia and Curse & The Cure on Saturday, June 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 for general admission and $13 for reserved. They can be purchased at the venue or by calling (409) 924-9777. Music fans should instantly know the name Podunk. They formed in 1992, and members include Jason Touchette (guitar, lead vocals), Duncan Isenhower (guitar, vocals), Paul Soroski (bass) and Brian Hays (drums). The band had some killer tunes including “Swan Dive” and an awesome cover of Captain & Tennille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together.” Touchette is also one half of the duo Curse & The Cure with Norma Hopson. Madison’s is at 4020 Dowlen Road in Beaumont.