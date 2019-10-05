Robison returns to Beaumont with 'The Next Waltz'

It’s a special night of music as “The Next Waltz” featuring Bruce Robison, Willis Alan Ramsey, Carrie Rodriguez and John Fullbright perform at Courville’s on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $80, which includes a buffet dinner, and will be available at the door or by calling (409) 860-9811.

Robison has written gems like "Travelin' Soldier," "Wrapped" and “Angry All the Time” and will now share the stage with Ramsey, one of Robison’s favorites along with two other artists.

“I asked two of the most talented singer-songwriters – who are also crack musicians – and my top choices immediately agreed. Carrie Rodriguez and John Fullbright complete this murderers’ row of talent going onstage together for four shows in four Texas cities.”

Ramsey is a cult legend and many call him an “unsung hero of Texas music.”

“He is so legendary,” said Robison of Ramsey. “I get to play in a band with Ramsey. It’s truly and amazing experience. This music made me who I am.”

Robison said this concert is unique and will be a treat for those who come.

“It’s a different kind of a event,” he said. “The first 45 minutes will be me and Carrie and John, who are some of the best songwriters on the planet. We will then join Willis and support his legendary music as well as new songs. It’s so much different than anyone sees on any given night. It’s a dream come true. Courville’s is a great place to see and hear music.”

Robison has stayed busy with “The Next Waltz” project, which is a collection of songs by various artists recorded straight to tape and produced by Robison at his all-analog studio, The Bunker, in Lockhart.

Featuring contributions from artists such as Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Hayes Carll, and Jerry Jeff Walker, “The Next Waltz Volume 1” hearkens back to a time before the ultra-polished, pitch-corrected recording style of today in favor of something more honest and organic. Also featuring unreleased songs from Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, and Reckless Kelly.

“It’s a new challenge that I enjoy,” he said. “It’s been a process of a few years. Trying to figure out a way to put out new music after a demise of the record labels. There have been a few hits and misses and false starts to get it to where it is now.”

Courville’s is located at 1744 Rose Lane in Beaumont.

Chad Cooper is the Entertainment Editor. Twitter @thechadcooper or email cooper [at] theexaminer [dot] com