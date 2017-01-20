The Ruxpins
Local act The Ruxpins will perform at the Neches Brewing Company on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. Forming in 2011, The Ruxpins consists of Brandon St. John (vocals, guitar), Canaan Barborek (vocals, guitar), Cade McKay (bass), Chris Williamson (guitar) and Randall Garrett (drums). Influenced by the likes of Bob Dylan, John Prine, Tom Petty, and Townes VanZandt, the band considers itself as Americana Rock. The Neches Brewing Company (1108 Port Neches) in Port Neches offers 70 different beers, including their very own brew. They offer 20 tabs and canned beer from all over the country. For more information, call (409) 718-0003.
