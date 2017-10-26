Sebastian Bach Jefferson Theatre, Beaumont • Wednesday, Nov. 8

Eighties iconic rock vocalist Sebastian Bach will perform at the Jefferson Theatre in downtown Beaumont on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Bach achieved mainstream success at a young age as the lead singer for Skid Row from 1987-96, who produced massive hits including “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “18 & Life” and “Slave to the Grind.” Bach then went on to become the first rock star to grace the Broadway stage, with starring roles in Jekyll & Hyde, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Rocky Horror Show. He also appeared for seven seasons on the hit television show Gilmore Girls as well as the Trailer Park Boys. Tickets are $20-$35 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or the Beaumont Civic Center box office.