Shake Russell and Michael Hearne Courville’s, Beaumont • Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Courville’s welcomes the singer-songwriting duo of Shake Russell and Michael Hearne on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. The two have been playing music for more than 40 years yet only recently have they begun to play together. Hearne, a Dallas native, has had a long career not only solo, but also with his band South by Southwest and as a member of Michael Martin Murphy’s band back in the ’80s. He’s written songs for the likes of Jerry Jeff Walker, Gary P. Nunn and Johnny Rodriguez. Russell is a multiple award winner and has created a style of folk-rock that is uniquely his own. The two have recently recorded an album together called Only As Strong As Your Dream. Tickets are $40, which include a buffet dinner, and can be bought online at courvillescatering.com. Courville’s is at 1744 Rose Lane in Beaumont.