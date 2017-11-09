Shinyribs at Madison’s, Beaumont Friday, Nov. 10

Kevin “Shinyribs” Ferguson will play at Madison’s on Friday, Nov. 10, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Shinyribs started his musical journey in Beaumont at the age of 14, and his style has turned into Burl Ives meets Al Green, Hank Jr. meets Teddy Pendergrass, Wendell Berry meets Chuck Berry. Following his family’s oil boom and bust migratory path, he landed in Shreveport where he formed his first band. He then moved to Austin where the Gourds were born. From that point on, Russell has been riding high on the Shinyribs river of country-soul, swamp-funk and tickle. A Shinyribs show is an exaltation of spirit. It’s a hip shaking, belly laughing, soul-singing, song-slinging, down-home house party. Madison’s is at 4020 Dowlen Road in Beaumont. For tickets, call (409) 924-9777.