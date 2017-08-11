Soundboy Killaz Tour @ Jefferson Theatre Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017

Beaumont is in for one heckuva rock show as the Soundboy Killaz 2017 Fall Tour featuring P.O.D. with special guests Alien Ant Farm, Powerflo and Fire From the Gods perform at the Jefferson Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 20. From San Diego, P.O.D. has been a fixture on the rock scene since the early ’90s and received instant success from albums such as The Fundamental Elements of Southtown and Satellite, which sold more than 3 million copies. Popular songs include “Youth of a Nation,” “Rock the Party,” “Alive,” “Boom” and “Goodbye for Now.” Also from California, Alien Ant Farm is best known for their 2001 Michael Jackson remake of “Smooth Criminal.” Powerflo is a brand new “supergroup” consisting of Sen Dog from Cypress Hill, guitarists Billy Graziadei (Biohazard) and Roy Lozano (Downset), bassist Christian Olde Wolbers (Fear Factory) and drummer Fernando Schaefe (Worst). Austin metal act Fire From the Gods, who will open the show, is fresh off the Vans Warped Tour. Tickets are $32.50, $25, $17.50 and will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com or the Beaumont Civic Center box office.