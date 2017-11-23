The Spazmatics Backyard Dance Hall, Beaumont Saturday, Nov. 25

A can’t miss concert is going down on Saturday, Nov. 25, with “A Very ’80s Thanksgiving” featuring one of the most popular party bands in North America — The Spazmatics. The nerds, which include Al, Bjorn, Joey and Ralphie, will play at the Backyard Dance Hall with doors opening at 7 p.m. for ages 18 years and older. Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased online at ticketfly.com or at the venue (3871 Stagg Drive, Beaumont). The Spazmatics are the ultimate ’80s tribute act that will sing (and dance) to all of your favorite ’80s classic such as “Take on Me,” “What I Like About You,” “White Wedding,” “Safety Dance,” “Come On Eileen,” “Jessie’s Girl,” “99 Red Balloons,” “Ice Ice Baby” and more. It’s their first time to play in Southeast Texas, so don’t miss the nerds!