The Spazmatics @ Backyard Dance Hall Friday, Aug. 25, 2017

For the first time ever, the world’s favorite nerds — The Spazmatics — will play in Beaumont at the Backyard Dance Hall for an “End of Summer ’80s Party” on Friday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $19 and can be purchased online at www.ticketfly.com or at the door. Al, Bjorn, Joey and Ralphie make up the best ’80s party band in the universe. Expect to hear and dance to all the popular ’80s hits from all your favorite artists such as Billy Idol, Men Without Hats, Ah Ha, Devo, Duran Duran, The Cure, Tears for Fears and many more. Doors open at 8 p.m. The Backyard Dance Hall is at 3871 Stagg Drive in Beaumont.