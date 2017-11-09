Symphony of Southeast Texas Julie Rogers Theatre, Beaumont • Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.

The second event of the Classic Concert Series performed by the Symphony of Southeast Texas will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Titled “A Marriage of Bach & Beethoven,” this concert in the series brings the classical era’s beloved composers Mozart, Bach and Beethoven, as well as SOST’s very own Mauricio Oliveros, Brian Shook, Jennifer Isadore and Stanley Chyi as soloists.

“This magnificent work puts the precision and musicality of the SOST on full display,” said Maestro Chelsea Tipton, music director for The Symphony of Southeast Texas. “It’s amazing the talent we have right here in Southeast Texas.”

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 seniors and can be purchased online at sost.org or by calling (409) 892-2257.

The Julie Rogers Theatre is at 765 Pearl St. in downtown Beaumont.