Texas Strong • Jerry Nelson’s Backyard Dance Hall, Beaumont Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

Jerry Nelson’s Backyard Dance Hall has teamed up with Kinsel Ford to host a free concert this Friday, Sept. 22 — Texas Strong — featuring a headlining performance by the Ray Johnston Band with special guests Jamie Talbert & The Band of Demons and the John Thibodeaux Band. Johnston signed with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks in 2004 but was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after and he focused his attention on music. Johnston now performs more than 120 shows per year and has seen seven of his songs enter the Texas Music Chart. He also shot a video for the track “More Crown Than Coke,” which played on CMT. Ages 18 and older are welcome. The Backyard Dance Hall is at 3871 Stagg Drive in the Gateway Shopping Center in Beaumont. A portion of the bar proceeds will benefit the Southeast Texas Food Bank.