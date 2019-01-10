Tickets on sale for massive Rodeo Houston music lineup

Everything is bigger in Texas. And one of the most highly anticipated yearly events is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium and this year’s entertainment lineup features a fabulous mix of musical genres, which includes country, hip-hop, rock, pop and EDM.

“Though the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remains deeply rooted in country music, we are also proud to be a part of our wonderfully diverse community,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “As such, we are excited to present a wonderfully diverse and talented 2019 lineup that will welcome 12 newcomers to the rotating stage.”

The complete list of Rodeo Houston’s entertainment schedule is Kacey Musgraves (Feb. 25), Price Royce (Feb. 26), Brooks and Dunn (Feb. 27), Luke Bryan (Feb. 28), Cardi B (March 1), Turnpike Troubadours (March 2), Panic! at the Disco (March 3), Old Dominion (March 4), Camila Cabello (March 5), Luke Combs (March 6), Tim McGraw (March 7), Zedd (March 8), Kane Brown (March 9), Los Tigres Del Norte (March 10), Zac Brown Band (March 11), Kings of Leon (March 12), Santana (March 13), Chris Stapleton (March 14), Cody Johnson (March 15) Brad Paisley (March 16), and George Strait with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen (March 17).

One of the newcomers, Grammy-nominated Kacey Musgraves, will kick off rodeo season on Feb. 25. The Texas native has become a huge star in the country world with her newest record Golden Hour garnering two Grammy nominations. It won Album of the Year at the 52nd annual CMAs.

The iconic George Strait will appear for the 30th time when he wraps up the HLSR concert series on March 17 along with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. Strait first played the Rodeo in 1983 and has entertained more than 1.5 million Rodeo Houston fans.

Among the first timers at Rodeo Houston are 11-time Latin Grammy nominee Prince Royce, record-setting female rapper Cardi B, Turnpike Troubadours, alternative rock act Panic! at the Disco, Old Dominion, CMA New Artist of the Year Luke Combs, Grammy winner and, multi-platinum DJ artist Zedd, platinum rock act Kings of Leon, and legendary guitar guru Santana.

Two first-timers this writer is most excited about are Camila Cabello and Kane Brown.

At 21, Cabello’s hit “Havana” racked up 888 million streams in 2018, setting the record for Spotify’s most-streamed song ever by a solo female artist. She is one of pop music’s biggest stars and already has a string of hits including “Consequences” and “Never Be the Same.”

Not to be outdone, country music has another rising star in Kane Brown.

Brown, 25, became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main country charts with the songs “What Ifs” and “Heaven.”

If music isn’t a good enough reason to go, there’s the rodeo and mouth-watering barbeque.

Tickets are on sale now via rodeohouston.com. Prices start at $20.

Those in the Houston area can swing by the NRG Stadium box office at One NRG Parkway beginning Friday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community and has committed more than $475million to the youth of Texas since 1932.

For detailed information, view rodeohouston.com.

Chad Cooper is the editor of the Southeast Texas Entertainment. Contact at cooper [at] theexaminer [dot] com