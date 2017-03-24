Jon Grossman, Michael Carpenter, Kevin Galloway, Joshua Dane Greco and Johann Valles make up the Austin band Uncle Lucius. Known as “rock ‘n’ roll for your soul,” Uncle Lucius will perform at Courville’s on Wednesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40, which includes a buffet dinner, and can be purchased online at courvillescatering.com or by phone at (409) 860-9811. According to Grossman, lead vocalist, Uncle Lucius is “a gumbo, with hints of Americana and folk juxtaposed with a slow-cooked roux that is steeped in classic rock ‘n’ roll and the blues. The resulting flavor is familiar and unique, roots at its most refined, albeit with a gutbucket foundation.” They are touring in support of their latest record, The Light. Courville’s is at 1744 Rose Lane in Beaumont.