Toyota Corolla celebrates 50th anniversary

Forty-three million and counting — that’s the number of Corollas that Toyota has sold globally since it began building the model in the fall of 1966. The Toyota Corolla made its United States debut in 1968 and has evolved over the decades, becoming roomier and more efficient.

For 2017, the Corolla is available in seven models, including a 50th Anniversary Special Edition model. Additionally, the Corolla also gets a redesigned look for 2017 thanks to a new front grille and 16-inch wheels, which are standard on the LE and XLE, while the SE and XSE offer standard 17-inch alloy wheels.

Corolla is available in 10 exterior colors, including hues such as Classic Silver Metallic, Barcelona Red Metallic and Slate Metallic.

50th Anniversary Special Edition

The Corolla SE 50th Anniversary Special Edition celebrates this important milestone year for Corolla with an elegant designer touch. Building on the SE grade’s upscale features, the 50th Anniversary Special Edition adds an exclusive exterior color, Black Cherry Pearl, and will be offered in a run of 8,000 vehicles.

Inside, Toyota made this anniversary model extra special with black seats with Black Cherry piping and contrast stitching. The distinctive Black Cherry theme also distinguishes the door trim, along with unique “50th Anniversary Edition” floor mats and exterior rear badging.

Fuel efficiency

The 2017 Corolla LE Eco CVT is the fuel economy champ of the line, with a fuel economy rating of 40 mpg highway, 30 mpg in the city and 34 mpg combined.

The 2017 Corolla LE Eco CVT is also the most powerful Corolla in the line with a 140-horsepower, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine in place of the 132-horsepower version used in the other models.

Toyota sells about 1.5 million Corollas globally each year. Sixteen plants worldwide assemble Corollas, including at assembly plants in Blue Springs, Mississippi (since October 2011) and in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada (since November 1988).

