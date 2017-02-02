Kelly Dance Force travels to Los Angeles

The Kelly Dance Force traveled to Los Angeles to perform at Disneyland in Anaheim on Jan. 12-16. KDF performed a 20-minute show featuring jazz, pom, ballet and lyrical routines on a Disneyland stage. Performances included competition and football routines as well small group performances.

During the trip, KDF participated in dance classes at Edge Performing Arts Center, a famous dance studio in L.A. where many professionals take classes. The girls were also given mock auditions to prepare for potential dance and theater opportunities.

The Kelly Dance Force is under the direction of Assistant Principal April Vernon.