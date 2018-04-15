High water fishing for flounder and more

This past weekend was one to forget if you had plans on being outdoors. With temperatures in the 40s and a gusting, cold and wet wind, it was the perfect weekend for watching the Masters golf tournament. But believe it or not, if the weather is not topsy-turvy, there’s some pretty good fishing to be had.

On the saltwater scene, flounder are very good in the bayous and cuts on Sabine Lake. Sabine Pass is also holding enough flounder to make it worth your time. The points and little inlets in the pass are where a lot of the flounder are being caught. Guide Buddy Oaks at the Hackberry Rod and Gun Club reports that they have plenty of high and muddy water. But they have been racking up some very nice catches of flounder while fishing the lower lake bayous and along the flats on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Regardless of where you go for flounder, the best lure is a curl-tail jig with a pinch of a fresh shrimp on the hook. Best colors are chartreuse, white and red/white.

Reds are good at the boat cuts at the Sabine jetties on fresh cut mullet. An incoming tide has been best with cleaner water. The Gulf side of the east jetty is fair for trout and scattered reds on soft plastics in red/shad and limetreuse rigged on 1/4-ounce jig heads.

Bass fishing on Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend is good on topwaters early and late. On cloudy days, the spinnerbait and crankbait bite has been consistent.

I fished on Lake Naconiche last week and had bass up to about 5 pounds. It wasn’t fast fishing but was worth the effort. This lake is about 7 miles out of Nacogdoches. It only covers 936 acres, But it was stocked with fingerling bass from 13-plus pounders. Already it’s produced five largemouths over 13 pounds. It was opened to fishing in September 2012. A whole lot of this lake is flooded timber. It’s perfect for...

