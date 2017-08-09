Canoers and kayakers will abound during the second annual Village Creek Classic Canoe and Kayak Race on Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 8 a.m. The Silsbee Chamber of Commerce will host this fundraising event, which begins at Highway 327 and ends at Baby Galvez. There will be free parking at First Baptist Church (350 Highway 96 S.) and shuttle service for participants, boats and spectators. The rental and non-rental entry fee is $40 per person or $75 for parent/child duo in four race categories: Adventure Seeker, Passionate Paddler, Elite Sponsor and Creek Clean-Up. For the creek cleanup race, racers will be given a mesh bag, and the three people who collect the most trash will also receive medals. There will be live music, food vendors and much more. Information can be obtained by calling (409) 385-5562.