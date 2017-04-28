Harbor Foundation’s eighth annual Butterfly Release set for April 29

The Harbor Foundation will host its eighth annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Ford Park in Beaumont. Admission to the event is free.

The entire community is invited, said Brenna Rodriguez, regional director of Business Development at Harbor Healthcare System.

“The event last year just brought out huge crowds of families,” Rodriguez said. “Due to that, we wanted a facility that would accommodate a larger crowd and participation of people that wanted to come out and get involved and be a part of this event.”

Butterflies will be released around 1 p.m. around 2,000 butterflies are available to be released, Rodriguez said, and are $10 each. Event T-shirts are available for $15.

You don’t have to be present to release your butterfly. Sponsorships are also available.

The butterfly release and ceremony give families a chance to reflect on happy memories of loved ones who have passed and are also an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of the present.

“Harbor has had a lot of impact in taking care of a lot of families,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve really been able to help these families in their time of need. The event has just created that awareness.”

But the event is also really unique, according to Rodriguez.

“The butterfly release represents life, and so lots of families can connect with that, whether they’ve lost someone or if they’re celebrating the life of someone,” she said. “We’ve also had families come out and do a release for someone in the military.”

Champagne Room will be performing live music throughout the event.

According to the band’s website, their set list includes covers of artists including The Commodores, The Bee Gees, Prince, Bruno Mars, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Ginuwine, Dr. Dre, Aretha Franklin, Outkast, Stevie Wonder, Cee Lo Green, Patti Labelle, Leo Sayer, The Jackson 5, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Dee Lite, Morris Daye & the Time, and more.

The event will also include train rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, and a fire truck.

And be sure to come hungry.

“We will have plenty of food,” Rodriguez said. “We definitely have plenty of local restaurants that are involved in helping us, as well as some of the plant workers who will come out and cook hot dogs for us.”

The event is planned and hosted by the Harbor Foundation, an organization connected with Harbor Hospice.

Harbor Foundation was created to financially help families and patients improve their lives outside the scope of healthcare.

To help support the foundation, Harbor hosts several fundraisers a year, the Beaumont Butterfly Release, the Lake Charles Butterfly Release and the Dinner for Life, a black tie dinner event. Supporting the Butterfly Release is a way to help Harbor give back to the community, Rodriguez said.

“The foundation is able to provide non-medical help to these families that we’re servicing,” she said. “We’re able to help them with funeral expenses and electrical bills. When these unexpected things happen, families still need to keep the lights on. We’re able to help with those bills. This is where we’re able to have our biggest fundraiser, and put funds back into the community.”

Funds from the event also promote education for patients, families and the community, assist bereaved family members, and allow charitable acts that include but are not limited to donations of air conditioners, heaters, wheelchair ramps, groceries, audio books and personal music players.

Visit www.harborfoundation.com, contact the Harbor Foundation at (409) 981-1888, or e-mail help [at] harborfoundation [dot] com for more information.

